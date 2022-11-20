Jason David Frank's 'Power Rangers' Co-Stars Pay Tribute Following News of His Death

The cast of Power Rangers is paying tribute to Jason David Frank, who passed away at the age of 49.

The actor starred in the original run of Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers as Tommy Oliver aka The Green Ranger.

“Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being. He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed,” Jason‘s rep said in a statement.

Following the news of his death, many of his co-stars are paying tribute.

Amy Jo Johnson, who was the Pink Ranger, was among the first to share a tribute.

“Jase, you were beautiful and truly unique,” she wrote. “My life just won’t be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy. I will always love you, dear friend. Please Rest now In Peace…”

Walter Jones, who played Zack Taylor, the Black Ranger, shared his memories of the star, as well.

“Can’t believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank,” he wrote. “My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family. #jasondavidfrank #jdf #walterejones #greenranger #whiteranger #mmpr #maythepowerprotectyou #tommy.”

Austin St. John also shared a pic of himself with Jason: “Once a ranger, always a ranger” thoughts and prayers…” he wrote. “#RIP #prayers.”

Jason was preceded in death by actress Thuy Trang, who played the original Yellow Ranger. She died in 2001 at age 27.