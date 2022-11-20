Top Stories
AMAs 2022 - Every Red Carpet Look Revealed! (Photos)

Netflix's Top 20 Original Holiday Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Cheryl Burke Exiting 'DWTS' After Season 31, Reveals Reason Why &amp; What Gig She Wants Next

Bridgit Mendler is Teasing a Big Announcement

Sun, 20 November 2022 at 8:32 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Leave the Same Restaurant Amid Romance Rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Leave the Same Restaurant Amid Romance Rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are only fueling the fire!

The 48-year-old Titanic star and the 27-year-old model were spotted heading out from Cipriani on Friday night (November 18) in New York City.

The two were pictured hiding their faces as security rushed them out of the restaurant. They were joined by Leo‘s friend, venture capitalist Vivi Nevo. Page Six has photos of their exit.

Leo wore a puffy black coat and black jeans as he made his way out wearing a mask that concealed his face, while Gigi wore a blue scarf to cover her face.

The two have been linked since September, and the romance rumors have only continued to grow in recent weeks. Find out what one source is saying about their connection.

Leo also just rang in his birthday. Guess who showed up to celebrate? See all the guests!
