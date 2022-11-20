Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid's Rumored Romance - A Timeline of the Reported Couple's Dating History

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are reportedly dating, although there’s been no official confirmation just yet.

The news all started a few months ago during a public sighting of the pair together, and ever since, they’ve continued to appear at places together, with sources speaking out about the nature of their relationship.

We’ve rounded up the complete timeline of their alleged association, from when it started to the romance rumors to where they stand today.

Scroll through to find out what’s going on between Leo and Gigi…