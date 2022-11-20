Machine Gun Kelly Wears Spiked Purple Suit For American Music Awards 2022, Raising Questions About How He'll Sit Down

Machine Gun Kelly has fans concerned about how he’ll sit down to enjoy the 2022 American Music Awards inside Microsoft Theater.

The 32-year-old hitmaker arrived to the ceremony on Sunday evening (November 20) wearing a purple suit covered from head to toe in spikes. Even his shoes had spiked studs on them.

MGK finished off the look with spiky blond hair and silver jewelry.

Fans took to Twitter to joke about the star’s look. Many were also curious about how he’d be able to sit through the show. Others were concerned once the show started and people realized that he was seated next to Icon Award winner Lionel Richie.

“Oh may Lionel Richie not be impaled by Machine Gun Kelly‘s outfit before he get his Icon Award plzzz,” one fan tweeted.

Going into the ceremony MGK had two nominations. He’s in the running for Favorite Rock Artist, and his album Mainstream Sellout was up for Favorite Rock Album. The latter was awarded to Ghost for Impera ahead of the main show.

