Netflix's Top 20 Original Holiday Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has released a whole new slate of Christmas and holiday-themed movies in the past couple of years, and we have the definitive ranking of what you should watch…and what you can possibly skip!

With the holidays coming up quick, there are lots of films to get you in the holiday spirit with a lot of famous faces featured including Vanessa Hudgens, Nina Dobrev, longtime couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, Rob Lowe, and more.

In addition, Lindsay Lohan‘s Falling for Christmas and Freddie Prinze Jr.‘s Christmas With You are both included in this list. They were both released this month.

FYI: If you don’t know, Rotten Tomatoes ranks a movie “fresh,” when “at least 60% of reviews for a movie or TV show are positive,” and ranks a movie “certified fresh” with “a steady Tomatometer score of 75% or higher,” and “at least five reviews from Top Critics,” among other qualifiers.

Click through the slideshow to see the rankings of all of Netflix’s original holiday content…