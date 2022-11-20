Top Stories
AMAs 2022 - Every Red Carpet Look Revealed! (Photos)

Netflix's Top 20 Original Holiday Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Cheryl Burke Exiting 'DWTS' After Season 31, Reveals Reason Why & What Gig She Wants Next

Bridgit Mendler is Teasing a Big Announcement

Sun, 20 November 2022 at 7:00 pm

New Artist of the Year Nominee Dove Cameron Shows Off Her Nail Art at American Music Awards 2022

New Artist of the Year Nominee Dove Cameron Shows Off Her Nail Art at American Music Awards 2022

Dove Cameron is showing off her nail art at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday evening (November 20) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old “Boyfriend” hitmaker looked cool for the event, wearing a white top with a black skirt. She paired the look with open-fingered gloves, which showed off her nails.

She wore her hair back in a bun with two small braids framing her face and showed off bold graphic eyeliner.

Click inside to read more…

Dove is nominated for New Artist of the Year, where she faces off against Gayle, Steve Lacy, Latto and Maneskin. The hitmaker will also take the stage to perform at some point during the evening.

Find out who else will perform at the awards show and keep up with all things 2022 AMAs-related here!

Find out what change to her appearance caused “a total identity shift” for Dove.

FYI: Dove is wearing Marc Jacobs FW22 RTW.

Check out all of the photos of Dove Cameron at the 2022 American Music Awards in the gallery…
