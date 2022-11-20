New Artist of the Year Nominee Dove Cameron Shows Off Her Nail Art at American Music Awards 2022

Dove Cameron is showing off her nail art at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday evening (November 20) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old “Boyfriend” hitmaker looked cool for the event, wearing a white top with a black skirt. She paired the look with open-fingered gloves, which showed off her nails.

She wore her hair back in a bun with two small braids framing her face and showed off bold graphic eyeliner.

Dove is nominated for New Artist of the Year, where she faces off against Gayle, Steve Lacy, Latto and Maneskin. The hitmaker will also take the stage to perform at some point during the evening.

FYI: Dove is wearing Marc Jacobs FW22 RTW.

