Pink Rules The Red Carpet with Husband Carey Hart & Their Two Kids at AMAs 2022!

Pink and her family are striking a pose together!

The 43-year-old singer stepped out with husband Carey Hart, and their two children, Willow and Jameson, for the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday evening (November 20) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

During the show, Pink will be performing a tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who died in August following a battle with breast cancer.

“She was an absolute icon, and also, she was a wonderful human being. I loved her voice. My daughter just got done doing Grease in her theatre production, and she actually helped me learn the song,” Pink shared with ET ahead of the tribute.

She’ll also be performing her new single, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” and will be on skates for it.

Pink joked that she likes “to give people a reason to pray.”

FYI: Pink is wearing vintage Bob Mackie.

Check out 45+ pictures of Pink and her family at the AMAs…