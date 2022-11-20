Top Stories
AMAs 2022 - Every Red Carpet Look Revealed! (Photos)

AMAs 2022 - Every Red Carpet Look Revealed! (Photos)

Netflix's Top 20 Original Holiday Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's Top 20 Original Holiday Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Cheryl Burke Exiting 'DWTS' After Season 31, Reveals Reason Why &amp; What Gig She Wants Next

Cheryl Burke Exiting 'DWTS' After Season 31, Reveals Reason Why & What Gig She Wants Next

Bridgit Mendler is Teasing a Big Announcement

Bridgit Mendler is Teasing a Big Announcement

Sun, 20 November 2022 at 8:29 pm

Pregnant Witney Carson Performs With DWTS Wayne Brady at AMAs 2022!

Pregnant Witney Carson Performs With DWTS Wayne Brady at AMAs 2022!

Wayne Brady and his Dancing With The Stars partner, Witney Carson, kicked off the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday evening (November 20) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with a fun dance performance!

The 50-year-old actor and entertainer walked the red carpet with his daughter, Maile before Wayne and Witney hit the stage.

Witney, who wore a neutral colored dress on the carpet, changed into a bright blue dress to match Wayne‘s vibrant suit on stage.

If you didn’t know, Wayne and Witney are one of the final four couples for the DWTS finals that are happening tomorrow night!

If you missed it, Witney just announced some exciting personal news.

Check out 30+ pictures of Witney Carson and Wayne Brady at the AMAs…
Just Jared on Facebook
wayne brady maile brady witney carson amas 00
wayne brady maile brady witney carson amas 01
wayne brady maile brady witney carson amas 02
wayne brady maile brady witney carson amas 03
wayne brady maile brady witney carson amas 04
wayne brady maile brady witney carson amas 05
wayne brady maile brady witney carson amas 06
wayne brady maile brady witney carson amas 07
wayne brady maile brady witney carson amas 08
wayne brady maile brady witney carson amas 09
wayne brady maile brady witney carson amas 10
wayne brady maile brady witney carson amas 11
wayne brady maile brady witney carson amas 12
wayne brady maile brady witney carson amas 13
wayne brady maile brady witney carson amas 14
wayne brady maile brady witney carson amas 15
wayne brady maile brady witney carson amas 16
wayne brady maile brady witney carson amas 17
wayne brady maile brady witney carson amas 18
wayne brady maile brady witney carson amas 19
wayne brady maile brady witney carson amas 20
wayne brady maile brady witney carson amas 21
wayne brady maile brady witney carson amas 22
wayne brady maile brady witney carson amas 23
wayne brady maile brady witney carson amas 24
wayne brady maile brady witney carson amas 25
wayne brady maile brady witney carson amas 26
wayne brady maile brady witney carson amas 27
wayne brady maile brady witney carson amas 28
wayne brady maile brady witney carson amas 29

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2022 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, Maile Brady, wayne brady, Witney Carson

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images