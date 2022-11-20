Pregnant Witney Carson Performs With DWTS Wayne Brady at AMAs 2022!

Wayne Brady and his Dancing With The Stars partner, Witney Carson, kicked off the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday evening (November 20) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with a fun dance performance!

The 50-year-old actor and entertainer walked the red carpet with his daughter, Maile before Wayne and Witney hit the stage.

Witney, who wore a neutral colored dress on the carpet, changed into a bright blue dress to match Wayne‘s vibrant suit on stage.

If you didn’t know, Wayne and Witney are one of the final four couples for the DWTS finals that are happening tomorrow night!

If you missed it, Witney just announced some exciting personal news.

Check out 30+ pictures of Witney Carson and Wayne Brady at the AMAs…