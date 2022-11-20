Top Stories
AMAs 2022 - Every Red Carpet Look Revealed! (Photos)

AMAs 2022 - Every Red Carpet Look Revealed! (Photos)

Netflix's Top 20 Original Holiday Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's Top 20 Original Holiday Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Cheryl Burke Exiting 'DWTS' After Season 31, Reveals Reason Why &amp; What Gig She Wants Next

Cheryl Burke Exiting 'DWTS' After Season 31, Reveals Reason Why & What Gig She Wants Next

Bridgit Mendler is Teasing a Big Announcement

Bridgit Mendler is Teasing a Big Announcement

Sun, 20 November 2022 at 6:15 pm

Shenae Grimes & Niall Matter Reconnect in Hallmark's 'When I Think of Christmas' - Watch A Sneak Peek!

Shenae Grimes & Niall Matter Reconnect in Hallmark's 'When I Think of Christmas' - Watch A Sneak Peek!

Shenae Grimes-Beech is making her Hallmark Channel return in tonight’s all-new When I Think of Christmas!

The 33-year-old actress will star opposite fan fave Niall Matter in the movie, premiering TONIGHT, November 20 at 8 p.m. on the network.

Shenae‘s Hallmark debut happened in 2016, with Date With Love.

Click inside to read more…

Here’s a summary of tonight’s flick: Sara Thompson (Grimes-Beech) returns to her hometown just before Christmas to help her mother Anna (Beth Broderick), who is downsizing from their family home to move into a condo.

Sara is surprised to find her ex-boyfriend Josh Hartman (Matter) is back in town from Nashville and will be producing the annual Christmas concert. The two had once planned a life in music together but Sara left to study law. At Anna’s urging, Sara helps Josh with auditions by to accompany the hopefuls on piano. Slowly, the old flames reconnect and try to heal wounds, both old and new.

When Sara discovers the music and lyrics for a song written long ago by her late father, she and Josh forge a bold plan for the upcoming Christmas concert that will lead them all back to their musical roots and make this a holiday to remember.

When I Think of Christmas was inspired by Amy Grant‘s song of the same time. Here’s the other movie that was inspired by another of her songs, too.
Just Jared on Facebook
niall matter sheane grimes when i think of christmas hallmark 01
niall matter sheane grimes when i think of christmas hallmark 02
niall matter sheane grimes when i think of christmas hallmark 03
niall matter sheane grimes when i think of christmas hallmark 04
niall matter sheane grimes when i think of christmas hallmark 05
niall matter sheane grimes when i think of christmas hallmark 06
niall matter sheane grimes when i think of christmas hallmark 07
niall matter sheane grimes when i think of christmas hallmark 08
niall matter sheane grimes when i think of christmas hallmark 09
niall matter sheane grimes when i think of christmas hallmark 10
niall matter sheane grimes when i think of christmas hallmark 11
niall matter sheane grimes when i think of christmas hallmark 12
niall matter sheane grimes when i think of christmas hallmark 13
niall matter sheane grimes when i think of christmas hallmark 14
niall matter sheane grimes when i think of christmas hallmark 15
niall matter sheane grimes when i think of christmas hallmark 16
niall matter sheane grimes when i think of christmas hallmark 17
niall matter sheane grimes when i think of christmas hallmark 18
niall matter sheane grimes when i think of christmas hallmark 19
niall matter sheane grimes when i think of christmas hallmark 20
niall matter sheane grimes when i think of christmas hallmark 21
niall matter sheane grimes when i think of christmas hallmark 22
niall matter sheane grimes when i think of christmas hallmark 23
niall matter sheane grimes when i think of christmas hallmark 24

Photos: Hallmark Media
Posted to: Hallmark Channel, Niall Matter, Shenae Grimes

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images