Shenae Grimes & Niall Matter Reconnect in Hallmark's 'When I Think of Christmas' - Watch A Sneak Peek!

Shenae Grimes-Beech is making her Hallmark Channel return in tonight’s all-new When I Think of Christmas!

The 33-year-old actress will star opposite fan fave Niall Matter in the movie, premiering TONIGHT, November 20 at 8 p.m. on the network.

Shenae‘s Hallmark debut happened in 2016, with Date With Love.

Click inside to read more…

Here’s a summary of tonight’s flick: Sara Thompson (Grimes-Beech) returns to her hometown just before Christmas to help her mother Anna (Beth Broderick), who is downsizing from their family home to move into a condo.

Sara is surprised to find her ex-boyfriend Josh Hartman (Matter) is back in town from Nashville and will be producing the annual Christmas concert. The two had once planned a life in music together but Sara left to study law. At Anna’s urging, Sara helps Josh with auditions by to accompany the hopefuls on piano. Slowly, the old flames reconnect and try to heal wounds, both old and new.

When Sara discovers the music and lyrics for a song written long ago by her late father, she and Josh forge a bold plan for the upcoming Christmas concert that will lead them all back to their musical roots and make this a holiday to remember.

When I Think of Christmas was inspired by Amy Grant‘s song of the same time. Here’s the other movie that was inspired by another of her songs, too.