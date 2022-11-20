Taylor Swift Surprises Fans At American Music Awards 2022, Makes Appearance to Pick Up Favorite Pop Album Award

Taylor Swift wasn’t on the red carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards, but she made a surprise appearance to pick up the win for Favorite Pop Album for Red (Taylor’s Version).

The 32-year-old Midnights artist took the stage at Microsoft Theater on Sunday night (November 20) in Los Angeles to pick up her trophy.

Dressed in a gold bodysuit and with her hair in soft curls, she delivered a grateful acceptance speech.

“This album is a rerecorded album, and I cannot tell you how much my rerecorded albums mean to me. But I never expected or assumed that they would mean anything to you,” she said. “So I can’t thank you enough for caring about this album that I’m so proud of.”

She also shouted out some of her collaborators including Blake Lively, who directed her “I Bet You Think About Me” music video.

Taylor went into the show nominated in six categories. Aside from Favorite Pop Album, she’s already won Favorite Country Album for Red (Taylor’s Version), Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Female Pop Artist.

She’s still in the running for Artist of the Year and Favorite Music Video for “All Too Well: The Short Film.”

