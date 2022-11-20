Top Stories
AMAs 2022 - Every Red Carpet Look Revealed! (Photos)

AMAs 2022 - Every Red Carpet Look Revealed! (Photos)

Netflix's Top 20 Original Holiday Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's Top 20 Original Holiday Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, According to Rotten Tomatoes

Cheryl Burke Exiting 'DWTS' After Season 31, Reveals Reason Why &amp; What Gig She Wants Next

Cheryl Burke Exiting 'DWTS' After Season 31, Reveals Reason Why & What Gig She Wants Next

Bridgit Mendler is Teasing a Big Announcement

Bridgit Mendler is Teasing a Big Announcement

Sun, 20 November 2022 at 9:17 pm

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans At American Music Awards 2022, Makes Appearance to Pick Up Favorite Pop Album Award

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans At American Music Awards 2022, Makes Appearance to Pick Up Favorite Pop Album Award

Taylor Swift wasn’t on the red carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards, but she made a surprise appearance to pick up the win for Favorite Pop Album for Red (Taylor’s Version).

The 32-year-old Midnights artist took the stage at Microsoft Theater on Sunday night (November 20) in Los Angeles to pick up her trophy.

Dressed in a gold bodysuit and with her hair in soft curls, she delivered a grateful acceptance speech.

Click inside to find out what Taylor Swift had to say…

“This album is a rerecorded album, and I cannot tell you how much my rerecorded albums mean to me. But I never expected or assumed that they would mean anything to you,” she said. “So I can’t thank you enough for caring about this album that I’m so proud of.”

She also shouted out some of her collaborators including Blake Lively, who directed her “I Bet You Think About Me” music video.

Taylor went into the show nominated in six categories. Aside from Favorite Pop Album, she’s already won Favorite Country Album for Red (Taylor’s Version), Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Female Pop Artist.

She’s still in the running for Artist of the Year and Favorite Music Video for “All Too Well: The Short Film.”

A major athlete recently opened up about being a Swiftie. Find out who!

Check out all of the photos from Taylor Swift’s surprise appearance at the 2022 American Music Awards in the gallery below…
Just Jared on Facebook
taylor swift makes surprise appearance to accept best pop album 2022 american music awards 01
taylor swift makes surprise appearance to accept best pop album 2022 american music awards 02
taylor swift makes surprise appearance to accept best pop album 2022 american music awards 03
taylor swift makes surprise appearance to accept best pop album 2022 american music awards 04
taylor swift makes surprise appearance to accept best pop album 2022 american music awards 05
taylor swift makes surprise appearance to accept best pop album 2022 american music awards 06

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2022 American Music Awards, American Music Awards, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images