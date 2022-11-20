Tyler Hynes Missed His Flight While Going To Film Hallmark's 'Three Wise Men & A Baby'

Tyler Hynes is opening up about his first Hallmark holiday movie of the season, Three Wise Men and A Baby.

The 36-year-old actor stars alongside cousin-in-law Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell, as one of three brothers who are tasked with watching over a baby for Christmas.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Tyler opened up about what appealed to him the most about the film.

While Hallmark earmarked the project for Tyler, Andrew and Paul, Tyler admits that the script was so well written (by Paul and Kimberley Sustad), that he missed his flight!

“Kimberley and Paul wrote a script that was unbelievable,” he said. “I actually missed my flight reading the script to go shoot the movie. I was in the airport and I sat down and I was like, ‘I’m early. OK, I’ve got some time.’ I sat down in front of the gate and I pulled out my phone and I started to read the script. Didn’t think I would get too far into it, but I started reading it and I couldn’t stop.”

He only noticed when “somebody texted me asking about my flight and how it was, and I looked up and I was alone.”

“I immediately jumped up and called my travel agent that I had missed my flight. I fully looked down and started reading this thing and didn’t look up. So, the dynamics were in their script that they had written.”

Tyler added, “I’m not one to be emotionally… I don’t display huge, extravagant displays of emotion, but certainly the three of us, as well as Kimberley, so the four of us, have really had an artistic and personal, touching journey throughout this whole process where it’s just been absolutely pure joy and focus and fulfillment. What we share on the internet is the absolute tip of the iceberg. Our group chat is lit every day, believe me.”

You can watch Three Wise Men and A Baby right now on Hallmark, and it will also re-air on Thursday, November 24 and Saturday, November 26.