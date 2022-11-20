Who Called Machine Gun Kelly a Rock Tourist? Here's What He Said About It While Winning Favorite Rock Artist at American Music Awards 2022

Machine Gun Kelly addressed accusations that he was a “tourist” in the rock genre while picking up the award for Favorite Rock Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards.

“There have been some people in the rock community who called me a tourist, but they’re wrong. I’m a rocket man. We weren’t born on the moon but we looked at it and we were curious and then we went there,” he said while picking up the trophy at Microsoft Theater on Sunday evening (November 20). “These last two rock albums for me were me going to the moon.”

It appears that one of the main people who implied MGK was a sell-out for going rock was Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor. While he didn’t name the Mainstream Sellout hitmaker by name, he addressed people who move between genres in an interview.

“I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock—and I think he knows who he is,” he said in an interview with Loudwire. “But that’s another story.”

Although he didn’t name any names, MGK later took aim at the band and called them “old, weird dudes with masks.”

This is not the first time MGK has addressed accusations of being a sellout.

“I know it kills certain bands in that community that I got the success that I got,” he told Billboard earlier this year. “But I earned that s-it. Dude, I was f-cking loading up the van with our drums and amps in 2010, driving to Indiana and Chicago, playing Warped Tour. I can tell you the f-cking Wi-Fi codes to venues in Blackfoot, Idaho. Can you say that s-it as a band?”

