Sun, 20 November 2022 at 4:00 pm

Will Struggles to Maintain His Independence in 'Bel-Air' Season Two Trailer - Watch Now!

Will Struggles to Maintain His Independence in 'Bel-Air' Season Two Trailer - Watch Now!

Peacock has released the trailer for the upcoming second season of Bel-Air!

Jabari Banks is back as Will in the re-imagined version of the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which launched Will Smith‘s career.

Click inside to watch the trailer…

Here’s the synopsis from Peacock: “Season two of Bel-Air picks up with Will (Banks) at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence. He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season. We’ll see Will and Carlton’s (Olly Sholotan) brotherhood start to evolve as they grow closer, but still challenge each other about their differences. We’ll also see Hilary (Coco Jones) evolve as she becomes more of a boss in her influencer world and how that spills over into her relationship with Jazz (Jordan L. Jones), and also highlight the relatable struggles around Viv (Cassandra Freeman) and Phil (Adrian Holmes) balancing marriage and family while trying to forge their own career paths and reconnect to the things that are important to them.”

Season two of Bel-Air will premiere on Peacock on February 23, 2023 with the first three episodes at launch and new episodes released weekly.

