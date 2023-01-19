Aubrey Plaza Talks Decision Not to Feature Guns in 'Emily the Criminal'

Aubrey Plaza opened up about the decision not to feature guns in her action-packed thriller Emily the Criminal.

The 38-year-old White Lotus actress starred in the movie, which premiered in 2022. You might not have noticed, but the movie doesn’t feature any firearms in it.

Aubrey explained that was purposeful and opened up about the decision during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“There are no guns in the movie. I think that’s a really cool, kind of weird thing about the film,” she shared. “Because most thrillers introduce guns, like, immediately.”

Aubrey continued, “It’s an unconscious thing, I think, for the audience to watch that movie and not even realize ‘Oh, there’s no guns.’” But I think it actually makes it more, kind of, anxiety inducing because you’re like ‘How is she gonna take these guys down without a weapon like that?’”

The actress added that she was “kind of proud of that.”

“I don’t think you need guns – we don’t need guns in every movie,” she explained.

