Brittany Snow Files for Divorce from Tyler Stanaland, Four Months After Split

Brittany Snow has officially pulled the plug on her marriage to Tyler Stanaland.

The 36-year-old Pitch Perfect actress has filed for divorce from Tyler, 33, four months after their split was announced.

Back in September, Brittany announced, “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.”

The news came after it was revealed on the debut season of Selling the OC that one of Tyler‘s costars had attempted to kiss him off-camera.

TMZ reports that Brittany filed the divorce papers on Wednesday (January 18) and cited “irreconcilable differences” for the split. The report says there is a prenup.

Despite this news, Tyler had some really good news on Wednesday.