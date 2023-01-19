Dakota Johnson Shocks Audience with Joke About Armie Hammer & Cannibalism While Honoring 'Call Me By Your Name' Director at Sundance 2023

Dakota Johnson is known for her unique sense of humor and she shocked the Sundance Film Festival audience with a joke about Armie Hammer.

The 33-year-old actress presented an award to longtime friend and collaborator Luca Guadagnino at Sundance Institute’s Inaugural Opening Night: A Taste Of Sundance event on Thursday night (January 19) at The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse in Park City, Utah.

Luca, who directed Dakota in A Bigger Splash and Suspiria, was the recipient of the Sundance Institute International Icon Award.

During her speech, Dakota joked about Luca directing Armie in the movie Call Me By Your Name and then making the cannibalism movie Bones and All after all the allegations against the actor.

(In the movie Call Me By Your Name, Timothee Chalamet‘s character performs a sexual act on a peach and then Armie‘s character eats the peach)

“It was here at Sundance in 2017 that audiences experienced a film that is uniquely characterized by Luca‘s iconic approach to storytelling. The vision and the style of it is Call Me By Your Name. Sadly, I wasn’t in that one. It was unfortunate. Luca had asked me to play the role of the peach, but our schedules conflicted. Thank God, because then I would have been another woman that Armie Hammer tried to eat,” she joked.

The audience reacted with laughs, groans, and cheers.

Dakota continued, “It’s been five years since that film premiered here and Luca hasn’t stopped taking us to exciting places. Who knew cannibalism was so popular?”

If you didn’t know, during the pandemic, Armie‘s alleged text messages to various women were released online, including messages in which he detailed his alleged cannibalistic fantasies and sexual fetishes. He was also accused of abusive behavior by several women.

A few months ago, Luca disputed the alleged connection between Armie and Bones and All.

