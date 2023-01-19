Is There an 'Avatar 2: The Way of Water' End Credits Scene? Details Revealed!

Avatar: The Way of Water, one of the most highly anticipated sequels of all time, is now in theaters and is already one of the highest-grossing movies ever.

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after Avatar: The Way of Water?

Click inside to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that there is NOT an end credits scene after Avatar: The Way of Water, so feel free to leave the theater when the credits start to roll.

There is also no new additional footage throughout the credits, but there is some footage that is played during the initial credits that you might want to stick around to see.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

