How a Jam Jar Led to the End of Shakira & Gerard Pique's Relationship, According to a Recent Report

Shakira and Gerard Pique’s relationship has been under a microscope since the hitmaker unleashed a blistering diss track that was seemingly directed at her ex. So much so that there’s a new rumor floating around about them and a jar of jam.

If you weren’t aware, the 45-year-old “She Wolf” hitmaker and her husband parted ways in 2022 after 11 years of marriage. Gerard has reportedly since moved on and has been linked to Clara Chia Marti.

We don’t know exactly what was going on behind the scenes before their split. However, a new report claims that Shakira learned that her ex was unfaithful after discovering that someone was eating out of her jar of jam while she was traveling.

Read more about the wild theory circulating about Shakira and Gerard Pique…

Shakira was reportedly curious about the disappearing jam as Gerard did not eat it.

The report appears to have originated on ShowNews Today and has since been reported by the likes of Complex and Page Six.

While there are no hard facts from the star to back up the allegations, fans have dove into the theory and think that Shakira hinted at the story in her “Te Felicito” music video last year.

In it, she opens a fridge and sees her collaborator’s head inside it. During an interview with This Morning, the singer reportedly claimed that she opened the fridge “to find the truth.”

We’ll let you know if we learn anything more about the allegations, which have sparked endless debate on social media.

Gerard seemingly replied to his ex’s latest diss track.

Revisit Shakira’s “Te Felicito” music video below…