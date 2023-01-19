Top Stories
Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, &amp; More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, & More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Dakota Johnson Shocks Audience with Joke About Armie Hammer &amp; Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

Dakota Johnson Shocks Audience with Joke About Armie Hammer & Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

Selena Gomez Shoots Down Drew Taggart Dating Rumors with Rare Statement

Selena Gomez Shoots Down Drew Taggart Dating Rumors with Rare Statement

Marvel Fans Are Going to Want to See This!

Marvel Fans Are Going to Want to See This!

Thu, 19 January 2023 at 10:47 pm

Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae's Friendship Is Going Strong, Spotted on Double Date!

Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae's Friendship Is Going Strong, Spotted on Double Date!

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae are still going strong as friends!

The 43-year-old reality star and the 22-year-old TikTok star were spotted on a double date with their significant others on Wednesday night (January 18) at a vegan restaurant in Los Angeles.

Kourtney was seen holding hands with husband Travis Barker while leaving the restaurant and Addison was joined by her boyfriend Omer Fedi. They all left in a car driven by Addison.

In an April 2021 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the friendship was examined by the Kardashian family and some of Kourt‘s siblings actually thought that she might be hooking up with the young star. They all noticed that she has been so much happier ever since Addison showed up.

Check out everything that was said in that episode!

Browse through the gallery for 60+ photos of the two couples on a double date…

Just Jared on Facebook
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 01
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 02
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 03
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 04
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 05
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 06
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 07
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 08
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 09
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 10
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 11
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 12
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 13
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 14
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 15
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 16
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 17
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 18
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 19
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 20
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 21
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 22
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 23
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 24
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 25
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 26
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 27
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 28
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 29
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 30
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 31
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 32
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 33
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 34
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 35
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 36
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 37
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 38
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 39
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 40
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 41
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 42
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 43
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 44
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 45
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 46
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 47
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 48
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 49
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 50
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 51
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 52
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 53
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 54
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 55
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 56
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 57
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 58
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 59
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 60
kourtney kardashian double date with addison rae 61

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Addison Rae, Kourtney Kardashian, Omer Fedi, Travis Barker

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr