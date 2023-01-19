Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae's Friendship Is Going Strong, Spotted on Double Date!

Kourtney Kardashian and Addison Rae are still going strong as friends!

The 43-year-old reality star and the 22-year-old TikTok star were spotted on a double date with their significant others on Wednesday night (January 18) at a vegan restaurant in Los Angeles.

Kourtney was seen holding hands with husband Travis Barker while leaving the restaurant and Addison was joined by her boyfriend Omer Fedi. They all left in a car driven by Addison.

In an April 2021 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the friendship was examined by the Kardashian family and some of Kourt‘s siblings actually thought that she might be hooking up with the young star. They all noticed that she has been so much happier ever since Addison showed up.

