Rami Malek Starring In New Series About Silent Film Star Buster Keaton (Report)

Rami Malek has a new role in the works.

According to a report by Deadline, the 41-year-old Bohemian Rhapsody actor is set to portray silent film star Buster Keaton in a new series about the icon’s life.

The series has The Batman director Matt Reeves attached to it.

Rami‘s new project is reportedly based on a book about Buster that was written by James Curtis. The actor is set to co-produce.

Who is Buster? The actor got his start as a vaudeville performer before becoming a comedy icon in the era of silent movies. He is best known for starring in The General, which was released in 1926 and passed away in 1996.

