Russell Crowe Reveals if He'll Appear in 'Gladiator 2,' Hints at Movie's Plot After It Was Announced Paul Mescal Would Star in Long-Awaited Movie

Russell Crowe confirmed that he won’t be in the Gladiator sequel that is set to star Paul Mescal.

Earlier this month it was confirmed that Paul would star in the long-anticipated sequel. Original Gladiator director Ridley Scott is also returning to the movie.

While the 58-year-old actor won’t be reprising his role as Maximus Decimus Meridius from the original movie, which premiered in 2000, he does know about the plot and teased what fans should expect.

While on the Fitzy and Wippa podcast, Russell explained that Ridley told him about the new movie.

“Yeah we’ve had dinner and talked about it and all that stuff. So I know roughly how he’s shaping the story. But yeah, if you remember, there was a young kid who wanted to beat the Gladiator, which leads to the ‘My name is’ speech. So that young kid has grown up, and he’s now the Emperor,” he explained.

Russell continued, “I don’t know what else happens at that point, so that’s the idea. So it’s not a remake. And it’s not a direct sequel. It’s not like the day after, you know, 30 years later or something. And then the situation arises you know.”

