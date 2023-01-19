Top Stories
Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, &amp; More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, & More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Dakota Johnson Shocks Audience with Joke About Armie Hammer &amp; Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

Dakota Johnson Shocks Audience with Joke About Armie Hammer & Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

Selena Gomez Shoots Down Drew Taggart Dating Rumors with Rare Statement

Selena Gomez Shoots Down Drew Taggart Dating Rumors with Rare Statement

Marvel Fans Are Going to Want to See This!

Marvel Fans Are Going to Want to See This!

Thu, 19 January 2023 at 11:12 pm

Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr. Make First Red Carpet Appearance Together in Over 15 Years

Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr. Make First Red Carpet Appearance Together in Over 15 Years

It’s been more than a decade since Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have walked the red carpet together!

The longtime couple stepped out together for the premiere of her new Paramount+ series Wolf Pack on Thursday (January 19) at the Harmony Gold Theatre in Los Angeles.

The last time they were on a carpet together was in July 2007 at the London premiere of the movie musical Hairspray, despite neither of them being in that movie.

SMG and FPJ met while filming the 1997 movie I Know What You Did Last Summer and they finally started dating in 2000. The couple got married in September 2002 and are parents of a 13-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son.

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.

The new series, written and executive produced by Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis, premieres on Paramount+ on January 26.

FYI: SMG is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress and Amrapali London jewelry.

Browse through the gallery for photos of the couple in 2007 and 2023…

Just Jared on Facebook
sarah michelle gellar freddie prinze jr wolf pack premiere 01
sarah michelle gellar freddie prinze jr wolf pack premiere 02
sarah michelle gellar freddie prinze jr wolf pack premiere 03
sarah michelle gellar freddie prinze jr wolf pack premiere 04
sarah michelle gellar freddie prinze jr wolf pack premiere 05
sarah michelle gellar freddie prinze jr wolf pack premiere 06
sarah michelle gellar freddie prinze jr wolf pack premiere 07
sarah michelle gellar freddie prinze jr wolf pack premiere 08
sarah michelle gellar freddie prinze jr wolf pack premiere 09
sarah michelle gellar freddie prinze jr wolf pack premiere 10
sarah michelle gellar freddie prinze jr wolf pack premiere 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Freddie Prinze Jr, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Wolf Pack

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr