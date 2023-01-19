Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr. Make First Red Carpet Appearance Together in Over 15 Years

It’s been more than a decade since Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have walked the red carpet together!

The longtime couple stepped out together for the premiere of her new Paramount+ series Wolf Pack on Thursday (January 19) at the Harmony Gold Theatre in Los Angeles.

The last time they were on a carpet together was in July 2007 at the London premiere of the movie musical Hairspray, despite neither of them being in that movie.

SMG and FPJ met while filming the 1997 movie I Know What You Did Last Summer and they finally started dating in 2000. The couple got married in September 2002 and are parents of a 13-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son.

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.

The new series, written and executive produced by Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis, premieres on Paramount+ on January 26.

FYI: SMG is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress and Amrapali London jewelry.

Browse through the gallery for photos of the couple in 2007 and 2023…