Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, & More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Dakota Johnson Shocks Audience with Joke About Armie Hammer & Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

Selena Gomez Shoots Down Drew Taggart Dating Rumors with Rare Statement

Marvel Fans Are Going to Want to See This!

Thu, 19 January 2023 at 9:55 pm

Source Reveals Kardashian Family Concerns About Kanye West's Alleged Wedding, Including How Kim Kardashian Feels About Bianca Censori (Report)

Source Reveals Kardashian Family Concerns About Kanye West's Alleged Wedding, Including How Kim Kardashian Feels About Bianca Censori (Report)

The Kardashian-Jenner family reportedly feels some sort of way about Kanye West allegedly marrying Bianca Censori.

If you missed it, rumors emerged that the rapper tied the knot with his Yeezy Architectural Designer last week. Since then, his rumored wife’s family has spoken out about the wedding, which hasn’t been officially confirmed.

Now a source is revealing how the Kardashians feel, including whether or not Kim Kardashian is a fan of Bianca.

Read more about how the Kardashian-Jenner family feels about Kanye West getting married…

Basically, the family is proceeding with caution by the sounds of it.

“The family isn’t taking this as a marriage yet,” a source told Page Six. “They don’t know what it is.”

The source continued, noting that “they aren’t sure if it is a PR stunt.”

Apparently, they won’t believe the wedding is legit until Kanye files a marriage license.

If the wedding is real, worries seem to stem from what it will be like for Kim and Kanye‘s kids.

“They are nervous because if it’s real, she would be in the children’s life,” they explained. “It’s already a nightmare co-parenting with him, this is just another wrench.”

Making matters worse, it doesn’t appear that Kim and Bianca are on good terms: “Kim has a bad opinion of her,” they said.

There’s been a recent report about how Kanye and Bianca met.

