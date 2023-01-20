30 Celebrities Whose Real Names Are Totally Different

There are tons of celebs out there whose stage names are different than their birth names.

While some stars have changed just their last names, just their first names, or maybe adopted their middle name as their first name instead, there are also some stars with completely different names altogether!

One of the main reasons stars have to change their names is because there already is a working entertainer with the same name. Some unions only allow one person to join the union with a specific name, so if your name is taken, you have to come up with a new one.

In recent years, a big star actually filed papers to change the name we all know him for!

Click through the slideshow to see 30 celebs whose real names are totally different…