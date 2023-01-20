Top Stories
Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, &amp; More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, & More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Dakota Johnson Shocks Audience with Joke About Armie Hammer &amp; Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

Dakota Johnson Shocks Audience with Joke About Armie Hammer & Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

Selena Gomez Shoots Down Drew Taggart Dating Rumors with Rare Statement

Selena Gomez Shoots Down Drew Taggart Dating Rumors with Rare Statement

Marvel Fans Are Going to Want to See This!

Marvel Fans Are Going to Want to See This!

Fri, 20 January 2023 at 5:25 pm

30 Celebrities Whose Real Names Are Totally Different

Continue Here »

30 Celebrities Whose Real Names Are Totally Different

There are tons of celebs out there whose stage names are different than their birth names.

While some stars have changed just their last names, just their first names, or maybe adopted their middle name as their first name instead, there are also some stars with completely different names altogether!

One of the main reasons stars have to change their names is because there already is a working entertainer with the same name. Some unions only allow one person to join the union with a specific name, so if your name is taken, you have to come up with a new one.

In recent years, a big star actually filed papers to change the name we all know him for!

Click through the slideshow to see 30 celebs whose real names are totally different…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: EG, Extended, Random, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr