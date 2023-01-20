Top Stories
Fri, 20 January 2023 at 4:26 pm

'Babylon' Director Damien Chazelle Reacts to the Movie's Low Rotten Tomatoes Score

Damien Chazelle, the director of the new movie Babylon, is reacting to the film’s low score on Rotten Tomatoes.

At the time of this posting, Babylon has a 56% rating from 301 critics reviews and a 52% audience score from more than 1,000 verified fan ratings.

For those who don’t know, Rotten Tomatoes calculates scores by noting each critic’s review as fresh or rotten. A 56% rating means that 56% of the critics gave the film a positive review while the other 44% gave it a negative review.

“I don’t really pay that much attention to that,” Damien told Insider when asked about the score. “You know, it’s an interesting thing of, where you make something, and then I do believe that it sort of becomes — once the filmmaker finishes the movie — the audience’s, and that includes the critics, includes everyone. And everyone’s gonna have a different take on the film. And I think they’re all legitimate.”

He continued, “It becomes the world’s movie, in a way. That’s why I sort of don’t really believe in — though I’m fine when people do it — filmmakers going back and tinkering after the fact and whatnot. I mean, it’s fine, but I do think at a certain point, a movie represents a moment in time and a moment in history. But it’s good to have something that stimulates conversation and debate and a lot of fierce opinions on either side. We all knew the movie was gonna ruffle some feathers and get some people mad, and I think that’s good. More movies should do that.”

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Babylon, Damien Chazelle, Movies

