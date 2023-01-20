Top Stories
Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, & More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Dakota Johnson Shocks Audience with Joke About Armie Hammer & Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

Selena Gomez Shoots Down Drew Taggart Dating Rumors with Rare Statement

Marvel Fans Are Going to Want to See This!

Fri, 20 January 2023 at 4:05 pm

Catherine Zeta-Jones Wows in Two-Toned Dress at BAFTA Burns Bash 2023 with Husband Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones Wows in Two-Toned Dress at BAFTA Burns Bash 2023 with Husband Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones is looking stunning!

The 53-year-old Oscar-winning actress and husband Michael Douglas posed for photos on the red carpet as they arrived at the 2023 BAFTA Burns Bash held on Thursday evening (January 19) at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows in Santa Monica, Calif.

For the event, Catherine wowed in a gold and black dress while 78-year-old two-time Oscar-winning actor sported a navy suit.

The annual event benefits BAFTA‘s education and inclusion programs in North America.

Later that night, Catherine took to Instagram to share a sneak peek inside the event.

“Although I am Welsh, I just love a good Scottish Burns Night! Supporting the Clans and @bafta thank you to my dear friend @therossking and the most beautiful girl in the world, my bestie @charleybluebell who created the most sumptuous event! Best date night!” Catherine wrote along with the below video.

Last month, Catherine made a very rare public appearance with her and Michael‘s son Dylan! Check out the photos here.
