Cher Looks So in Love with Boyfriend Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards in New Photos

Cher and her boyfriend Alexander “A.E.” Edwards are so happy together!

The 76-year-old legendary entertainer and the 36-year-old music executive looked so in love while heading into Avra restaurant for dinner on Thursday night (January 19) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Cher and A.E. held hands and showed off the huge diamond ring that he recently gave her, which led to those engagement rumors around Christmastime.

The new couple, who went public in November 2022, celebrated New Year’s Eve together. She tweeted a photo of them together and wrote, “Happy New Year Daddy.”

She later shared another photo of she and A.E. smiling while writing, “This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her.”

