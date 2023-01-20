Top Stories
Cody Fern Goes Shirtless for 'Fairyland' Sundance Premiere with Adam Lambert, Emilia Jones, & More!

Dakota Johnson Shocks Audience with Joke About Armie Hammer & Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

Selena Gomez Shoots Down Drew Taggart Dating Rumors with Rare Statement

Marvel Fans Are Going to Want to See This!

Fri, 20 January 2023 at 4:10 pm

Cody Fern Goes Shirtless for 'Fairyland' Sundance Premiere with Adam Lambert, Emilia Jones, & More!

Cody Fern Goes Shirtless for 'Fairyland' Sundance Premiere with Adam Lambert, Emilia Jones, & More!

Cody Fern and Adam Lambert are stepping out for the premiere of their indie movie Fairyland!

The two stars were in attendance for the premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Friday morning (January 20) at Eccles Center Theater in Park City, Utah.

Also in attendance were co-stars Emilia Jones, Scoot McNairy, Ryan Thurston, and Nessa Dougherty, as well as writer and director Andrew Durham, producer Sofia Coppola, and subject Alysia Abbott.

The movie is based on Alysia‘s 2013 memoir. Following the sudden and tragic death of her mother, young Alysia is uprooted by her father Steve in hopes of restarting his life. They move to 1970s San Francisco where Steve develops his poetic and personal writing and begins to openly date men. Steve’s bohemian lifestyle clashes with the expectations of parenthood from both the outside world and Alysia herself, who occasionally wishes for less of the independence her father gives her. As Alysia grows into a young woman on the cusp of adulthood, their bonds and duty to each other are tested in painful and sudden ways.

Browse through the gallery for all the photos from the premiere…

Photos: Getty
