Fri, 20 January 2023 at 7:46 pm

Dakota Johnson Goes Casual For 'The Disappearance of Shere Hite' Premiere at Sundance

Dakota Johnson Goes Casual For 'The Disappearance of Shere Hite' Premiere at Sundance

Dakota Johnson keeps it cool in a casual outfit while arriving for the premiere of The Disappearance of Shere Hite during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival at The Ray Theatre on Friday (January 20) in Park City, Utah.

The 33-year-old actress met up with her producing partner Ro Donnelly and director Nicole Newnham on the red carpet.

Dakota actually provides the voice of Shere Hite in the film, which centers on “The Hite Report” author.

If you’re unaware, “The Hite Report” was a bestseller that was published in 1976. It “liberated the female orgasm by revealing the most private experiences of thousands of anonymous survey respondents.”

“The opportunity to come on board to not only be the voice of, but also support and amplify the stunning work and message of the formidable Shere Hite was a no brainer. We couldn’t think of a better time for her story to be told,” Dakota shared in a statement on the movie.

Just the night before, Dakota cracked a joke about cannibalism and Armie Hammer at an awards ceremony. Find out what happened here…

Check out all the pics of Dakota Johnson at the premiere of “The Disappearance of Shere Hite” at Sundance…
