Dakota Johnson Interview Where She Defends Armie Hammer Resurfaces After She Jokes About Him & Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

Dakota Johnson‘s joke about Armie Hammer during the Sundance Film Festival has fans bringing up an older interview the actress gave where she defended her former Wounds co-star.

If you missed it, on Thursday evening (January 19), the 33-year-old actress teased that she was not involved in director Luca Guadagnino‘s Call Me By Your Name, which starred Armie and Timothee Chalamet.

“Thank God, because then I would have been another woman that Armie Hammer tried to eat,” she said after claiming that she was offered the role of the peach, which plays a central role in one of the movie’s intimate scenes.

The line was a reference to text messages Armie allegedly sent to women that leaked online during the pandemic. Some of the messages alluded to cannibalistic fantasies and sexual fantasies.

While she treated the allegations as a joke at Sundance, Dakota previously defended Armie during an interview with THR. That interview is making rounds online again.

Read more to see what Dakota Johnson had to say about Armie Hammer in late 2021…

In late 2021, after Armie‘s messages leaked, Dakota defended her former Wounds co-star as well as Shia LaBeouf and Johnny Depp.

“I never experienced that firsthand from any of those people,” she said in response to allegations about abuse. “I had an incredible time working with them; I feel sad for the loss of great artists. I feel sad for people needing help and perhaps not getting it in time. I feel sad for anyone who was harmed or hurt. It’s just really sad.”

Dakota continued, “I do believe that people can change. I want to believe in the power of a human being to change and evolve and get help and help other people. I think there’s definitely a major overcorrection happening.”

While she agreed that there could be some changes in the industry, she emphasized that “cancel culture is such a f-cking downer.”

“I hate that term,” she reiterated.

