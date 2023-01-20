Eddie Redmayne Shares New Update About If There'll Be More 'Fantastic Beasts' Movies

Eddie Redmayne is sharing a little update about the future of the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise.

The 41-year-old actor has starred as Newt Scamander in all three movies – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – and during a recent interview, opened up about if or when a fourth movie would be happening.

While speaking to NME in a new feature, Eddie shared a disappointing update for Harry Potter franchise fans.

“I mean, at the moment, there’s nothing that I’m aware of,” he said, in response if anything was on the cards as far as a fourth film.

Eddie added, “As I’m aware, it’s not something that’s on the cards.”

