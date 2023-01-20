Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Interview Where She Defends Armie Hammer Resurfaces After She Jokes About Him &amp; Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

What Does Kate Middleton Eat? The Princess of Wales' Diet Revealed

Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, &amp; More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Charlie Gillespie &amp; Owen Patrick Joyner Get in Shirtless Workout at the Beach with Kenny Ortega

Fri, 20 January 2023 at 9:20 pm

Eddie Redmayne Shares New Update About If There'll Be More 'Fantastic Beasts' Movies

Eddie Redmayne Shares New Update About If There'll Be More 'Fantastic Beasts' Movies

Eddie Redmayne is sharing a little update about the future of the Fantastic Beasts movie franchise.

The 41-year-old actor has starred as Newt Scamander in all three movies – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore – and during a recent interview, opened up about if or when a fourth movie would be happening.

Keep reading to find out more…

While speaking to NME in a new feature, Eddie shared a disappointing update for Harry Potter franchise fans.

“I mean, at the moment, there’s nothing that I’m aware of,” he said, in response if anything was on the cards as far as a fourth film.

Eddie added, “As I’m aware, it’s not something that’s on the cards.”

In another recent interview, Eddie spoke about how his most embarrassing moment on set was on one of the Fantastic Beasts movies. Read about it here…

Find out where the Fantastic Beasts movies land on this list based on critics’ scores.
