Finn Wolfhard Reveals The Reason Why He Thinks 'Stranger Things' Shouldn't Go Beyond 5 Seasons

Finn Wolfhard is the latest star opening up about the upcoming end of Stranger Things.

The 20-year-old actor, who plays Mike Wheeler in the mega popular Netflix show, spoke to Uproxx about getting ready to go film and why he’s happy the series is wrapping up with five seasons.

Finn sounded eager to get back to set of the show, saying that he’s “just really excited to start working on [Season 5] because after I finished watching Season 4, I just was like, ‘Damn, let’s just go back and film now.’”

While many might think he’s ready to be rid of the role, it’s quite the opposite.

“I just want to help finish it off, but not in a way of ‘I want to be done with it.’ It’s just like, I want to know what happens,” Finn shared. “I’m definitely sad about it, but also, I know that it’s the next kind of chapter of everyone’s life that needs to happen.”

He also spoke about if the Netflix show could go beyond five seasons.

“To me, if Stranger Things went on any longer than five [seasons], I would say it would be ridiculous,” he admits. “I think the Duffer brothers figured out, I would imagine, a perfect ending in five. We didn’t even know if we’d do two. So, we’re happy that people still are around and want to watch it.”

Finn continued, “I’m excited. Four was huge in scale, but I think I’d like to see the fifth season draw back on more of the dynamics of Season 1 and sort of be a little more contained, but also still be gigantic. I hope we kind of get an ending for each character that’s pretty satisfying for fans.”

Stranger Things season 5 will begin filming this year. Seasons 1-4 are streaming now.

Just recently, Finn‘s co-stars Sadie Sink and Noah Schnapp opened up about the end of the show.