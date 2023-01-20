Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Interview Where She Defends Armie Hammer Resurfaces After She Jokes About Him &amp; Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

Dakota Johnson Interview Where She Defends Armie Hammer Resurfaces After She Jokes About Him & Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

What Does Kate Middleton Eat? The Princess of Wales' Diet Revealed

What Does Kate Middleton Eat? The Princess of Wales' Diet Revealed

Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, &amp; More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, & More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Charlie Gillespie &amp; Owen Patrick Joyner Get in Shirtless Workout at the Beach with Kenny Ortega

Charlie Gillespie & Owen Patrick Joyner Get in Shirtless Workout at the Beach with Kenny Ortega

Fri, 20 January 2023 at 10:25 pm

Finn Wolfhard Reveals The Reason Why He Thinks 'Stranger Things' Shouldn't Go Beyond 5 Seasons

Finn Wolfhard Reveals The Reason Why He Thinks 'Stranger Things' Shouldn't Go Beyond 5 Seasons

Finn Wolfhard is the latest star opening up about the upcoming end of Stranger Things.

The 20-year-old actor, who plays Mike Wheeler in the mega popular Netflix show, spoke to Uproxx about getting ready to go film and why he’s happy the series is wrapping up with five seasons.

Keep reading to find out more…

Finn sounded eager to get back to set of the show, saying that he’s “just really excited to start working on [Season 5] because after I finished watching Season 4, I just was like, ‘Damn, let’s just go back and film now.’”

While many might think he’s ready to be rid of the role, it’s quite the opposite.

“I just want to help finish it off, but not in a way of ‘I want to be done with it.’ It’s just like, I want to know what happens,” Finn shared. “I’m definitely sad about it, but also, I know that it’s the next kind of chapter of everyone’s life that needs to happen.”

He also spoke about if the Netflix show could go beyond five seasons.

“To me, if Stranger Things went on any longer than five [seasons], I would say it would be ridiculous,” he admits. “I think the Duffer brothers figured out, I would imagine, a perfect ending in five. We didn’t even know if we’d do two. So, we’re happy that people still are around and want to watch it.”

Finn continued, “I’m excited. Four was huge in scale, but I think I’d like to see the fifth season draw back on more of the dynamics of Season 1 and sort of be a little more contained, but also still be gigantic. I hope we kind of get an ending for each character that’s pretty satisfying for fans.”

Stranger Things season 5 will begin filming this year. Seasons 1-4 are streaming now.

Just recently, Finn‘s co-stars Sadie Sink and Noah Schnapp opened up about the end of the show.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • HUGE casting news for Meryl Streep! - Just Jared Jr
  • Bella Ramsey is opening up about some of her mental health struggles - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch the first trailer for season three of Superman & Lois - Just Jared Jr
  • This couple is making their red carpet debut - Just Jared Jr