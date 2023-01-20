Gabrielle Union Confirms She's Working On A 'Bring It On' Movie About The Clovers

Gabrielle Union is moving forward with her ideas about a Bring It On sequel.

The 50-year-old actress, who played Isis in the original movie which came out in 2000, revealed that she’s developing a project which would be about the East Compton Clovers.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight this week, Gabrielle confirmed that she’s “been developing a sequel that centers on the [Clovers].”

“We are working on it,” she then added, after first talking about a sequel based around the Clovers last year.

Previously, Gabrielle and co-star Kirsten Dunst opened up about the ideas for a sequel to the original movie they had.

“The impact, 20 years later, that this movie had and continues to have, that’s awesome,” Gabrielle shared at the time. “So whatever that we may one day come up with, I mean, Kirsten, maybe we’re like co-heads of the PTA. I don’t know.”

“Or we run a cheer school like Cheer,” Kirsten then added.

Just last year, Gabrielle opened up about how she and other co-stars actually filmed fake scenes that were just for the trailer.

The Bring It On franchise includes seven movies, with the latest being Bring It On: Cheer or Die.