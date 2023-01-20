Gisele Bundchen Source Talks About Her Bond with Joaquim Valente, Says the Model 'Adores' Him

Gisele Bundchen has been spending a lot of time with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente lately and there are rumors that a romance could be brewing.

The pair were spotted together on vacation in Costa Rica back in November 2022 and they were photographed with her kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, who she shares with ex Tom Brady.

New photos of them emerged earlier this week and now a source is opening up about their close bond.

“Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don’t think it’s a traditional dating scenario,” the insider told People. “They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table.”

Another source said, “She is happy and doing really well. She had a wonderful Christmas in Brazil. It was the perfect trip. She feels excited and hopeful about the new year. Last year was rough, but she is confident that things will just keep going up from here. She has no regrets. She wishes Tom the best, but is confident that the divorce was the right option.”

A source also told the outlet that she’s ready to get back to work this year.

“She is super charged about her career in the next few months,” the source said. “She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time.”