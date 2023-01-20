Top Stories
Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, & More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Dakota Johnson Shocks Audience with Joke About Armie Hammer & Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

Selena Gomez Shoots Down Drew Taggart Dating Rumors with Rare Statement

Marvel Fans Are Going to Want to See This!

Here's Why 'Kim Kardashian Has Purchased...' Is a New Meme on Social Media

Here's Why 'Kim Kardashian Has Purchased...' Is a New Meme on Social Media

Kim Kardashian inspired a new meme format this week, and the results have been hysterical.

By now you’ve likely seen at least one meme while scrolling Twitter that goes something like this: “Kim Kardashian has purchased Shakira’s iconic Grammys performance outfit for 5 million dollars.”

She’s also “purchased” Jack Antonoff‘s denim jacket for $14, “Buddy The Elf’s iconic outfit for a jaw-dropping $435,000″ and even Harry Styles himself for a staggering $122.8 million.

Obviously, she hasn’t bought any of that. So what gives and how did this amazing new meme become a thing?

Read more about the new “Kim Kardashian has purchased” meme…

While Kim hasn’t picked up any of the above-mentioned items (or people) this week, it was reported that she did spend $197,453 to purchase Princess Diana‘s famous diamond cross necklace when it was auctioned off at Sotheby’s.

She also owns historical pieces from Elizabeth Taylor and Jackie O and bought her daughter North West one of Michael Jackson‘s jackets for Christmas one year.

Kim famously wore Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic dress at the 2022 Met Gala, too.

It appears that her various purchases from famous celebrities has inspired the new meme, which imagines the next fantastical (and at times outrageous) thing that she might buy.

What would Kim Kardashian purchase if you made one of the memes? Let us know!

If you missed it, another celebrity claimed Kim gave them plastic surgery advice this week.

