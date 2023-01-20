Top Stories
Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, & More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Dakota Johnson Shocks Audience with Joke About Armie Hammer & Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

Selena Gomez Shoots Down Drew Taggart Dating Rumors with Rare Statement

Marvel Fans Are Going to Want to See This!

Fri, 20 January 2023 at 3:05 pm

King Charles & Queen Camilla Tour Manchester in First Public Outing Since Prince Harry's 'Spare' Was Released

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort are all smiles during their first public outing after the release of Prince Harry‘s tell-all memoir Spare.

The royals made multiple stops while touring Greater Manchester on Friday (January 20) in the United Kingdom.

Their visit included stops at Bolton Town House where they were greeted by a crowd of smiling supporters waving flags.

King Charles also stopped by Norbrook Community Centre, Wythenshawe with his wife. At one point he donned a lab coat to tour a Kellogg’s facility in the area. His visit to the factory was marked with the unveiling of a special plaque.

Despite the release of Spare, which featured many bombshell revelations about Prince Harry‘s father and step mother, they appeared to be in good spirits.

Prince William and Princess Catherine were asked about Spare during their first public outing after the best-seller was unveiled.

If you missed it, we compiled how every member of the royal family has reacted to the book.

Scroll through all of the new photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla in the gallery…
Photos: Getty
