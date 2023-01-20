King Charles & Queen Camilla Tour Manchester in First Public Outing Since Prince Harry's 'Spare' Was Released

King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort are all smiles during their first public outing after the release of Prince Harry‘s tell-all memoir Spare.

The royals made multiple stops while touring Greater Manchester on Friday (January 20) in the United Kingdom.

Their visit included stops at Bolton Town House where they were greeted by a crowd of smiling supporters waving flags.

King Charles also stopped by Norbrook Community Centre, Wythenshawe with his wife. At one point he donned a lab coat to tour a Kellogg’s facility in the area. His visit to the factory was marked with the unveiling of a special plaque.

Despite the release of Spare, which featured many bombshell revelations about Prince Harry‘s father and step mother, they appeared to be in good spirits.

Prince William and Princess Catherine were asked about Spare during their first public outing after the best-seller was unveiled.

If you missed it, we compiled how every member of the royal family has reacted to the book.

