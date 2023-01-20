Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Interview Where She Defends Armie Hammer Resurfaces After She Jokes About Him & Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

What Does Kate Middleton Eat? The Princess of Wales' Diet Revealed

Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, & More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Charlie Gillespie & Owen Patrick Joyner Get in Shirtless Workout at the Beach with Kenny Ortega

Fri, 20 January 2023 at 8:18 pm

Lea Michele Looks Fierce in a Black Mini-Dress at 'Funny Girl' CD Signing

Lea Michele Looks Fierce in a Black Mini-Dress at 'Funny Girl' CD Signing

Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl are celebrating the release of their new cast album!

The stars of the hit Broadway revival stepped out for a CD signing on Friday afternoon (January 20) at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City.

Lea looked fierce in a black mini-dress and she made the sidewalk her runway when she was photographed leaving her home before the event.

Joining Lea for the signing were her co-stars Ramin Karimloo, Tovah Feldshuh, and Jared Grimes. While the digital copy of the album has been out for months, the physical version is now available in stores everywhere. The first 800 people to show up at the theater for the signing gained a wristband to meet the cast!

Head inside to watch the video recap that Lea Michele posted on TikTok…

Watch Lea’s TikTok recap below.

@leamichele Thank you so much to everyone who came to our album signing today! @funnygirlbwyofficial ♬ Don't Rain on My Parade – Lea Michele & New Broadway Cast of Funny Girl

