Lea Michele Looks Fierce in a Black Mini-Dress at 'Funny Girl' CD Signing

Lea Michele and the cast of Funny Girl are celebrating the release of their new cast album!

The stars of the hit Broadway revival stepped out for a CD signing on Friday afternoon (January 20) at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City.

Lea looked fierce in a black mini-dress and she made the sidewalk her runway when she was photographed leaving her home before the event.

Joining Lea for the signing were her co-stars Ramin Karimloo, Tovah Feldshuh, and Jared Grimes. While the digital copy of the album has been out for months, the physical version is now available in stores everywhere. The first 800 people to show up at the theater for the signing gained a wristband to meet the cast!

Head inside to watch the video recap that Lea Michele posted on TikTok…

Watch Lea’s TikTok recap below.