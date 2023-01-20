Marisa Abela Breaks Down in Tears While Recreating Amy Winehouse's Husband's Arrest with Co-Star Jack O'Connell

Marisa Abela just filmed an emotional moment in Amy Winehouse‘s life for the upcoming biopic about the late singer.

New photos from set show Marisa sobbing hysterically while Amy‘s husband Blake Fielder-Civil, played by Jack O’Connell, is dragged away in handcuffs. The scene was shot on Friday morning (January 20) in London, England.

The upcoming movie Back to Black has full support from Amy‘s estate.

A source told MailOnline, “The film will focus on Amy and her incredible talent. There are highs and lows in Amy‘s story that the film won’t shy away from. But what we are left with is Amy‘s amazing songs and music, that’s what ultimately the film will show and what will always be remembered.”

Blake was arrested in 2007 over trial-fixing allegations. He was accused of assaulting a barman and then allegedly tried the bribe the accuser to drop the charges.

