Fri, 20 January 2023 at 3:05 pm

Meghan McCain Gives Birth, Welcomes Second Daughter with Husband Ben Domenech

Meghan McCain is now a mom of two!

On Friday (January 20), the 38-year-old former co-host on The View, and the daughter of the late Senator John McCain, announced that she and husband Ben Domenech welcomed their second baby girl.

Find out the baby’s name inside!

In an announcement with The Daily Mail, Meghan revealed that she and Ben, 41, named their new baby girl Clover Jade.

“Yesterday morning, we welcomed our newest addition, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, to our family!” Meghan shared. “Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a family.”

Ben added, “Meghan’s strength and love for our daughters is boundless. I feel so blessed that her and Clover are both doing well and I cannot wait for our entire family to meet our baby girl.”

Meghan and Ben – who have been married since 2017 – welcomed their first daughter Liberty Sage in September of 2020.

Congrats to the happy family!
Photos: Getty Images
