Fri, 20 January 2023 at 6:29 pm

Miley Cyrus Shatters Spotify Record for Most Streams in a Week & Soars Up U.K. Charts With 'Flowers'

Miley Cyrus Shatters Spotify Record for Most Streams in a Week & Soars Up U.K. Charts With 'Flowers'

Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers” is shaping up to be a massive hit, and it just shattered a streaming record on Spotify and made an impressive first-week debut on the Official Charts in the U.K.

The 30-year-old pop star unleashed her new single, which many perceive to be about ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, last Thursday (January 12).

Since its release, the song has amassed more than 100 million streams on the platform. It’s an impressive and record-breaking feat. On Friday (January 20), Spotify confirmed “Flowers” became “the most streamed song in a single week in Spotify history.”

Find out who was the previous record-holder…

“She can buy her own Flowers and break her own records 👏 @mileycyrus’ Flowers just became the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history,” the company announced on Instagram.

Jana Coffey, Spotify’s artist & label partnerships lead, told Variety that “Flowers” continually grew in popularity throughout the week.

“Rather than seeing massive streams on day one that decline throughout the week, each day since release has been bigger than the one before,” they gushed.

The previous record-holder was BTS, who nabbed the honors with their hit “Butter.”

The next feat for Miley will be to see if the strong week was enough to notch her a No. 1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100, where she faces off against the likes of Taylor Swift and SZA next week. It would mark her first stateside chart-topper since “Wrecking Ball.”

The odds are in her favor as she already clinched the top spot on the Official Charts in the U.K.

We’re so excited for Miley and can’t wait to see what else she has in store!

She’s gearing up to drop her new album Endless Summer Vacation on March 10. Here’s what we know so far.

Revisit “Flowers” below…
Photos: Getty
