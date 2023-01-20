Top Stories
Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, & More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Dakota Johnson Shocks Audience with Joke About Armie Hammer & Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

Selena Gomez Shoots Down Drew Taggart Dating Rumors with Rare Statement

Marvel Fans Are Going to Want to See This!

Fri, 20 January 2023 at 5:53 pm

Raven-Symone Reveals How To Correctly Pronounce Her Name in New TikTok

Apparently, many of us have been mispronouncing Raven-Symone‘s name!

The 37-year-old actor and singer revealed in a new TikTok video that while many fans have been saying the second part of her name like “Simone”, it’s not that way at all.

Check out how Raven actually pronounces her name…

Raven utilized the trending “Shut Up, It Is Not” sound on her TikTok, to reveal how her name is actually supposed to be pronounced to fans.

“It’s pronounced See-mon-ye Like Yay,” she wrote on the video on her account.

Previously, Raven-Symone actually introduced herself as the former – “Raven Simone” – during her Disney Channel introduction years earlier, which is why fans have been pronouncing it that way.

Raven-Symone isn’t the first celeb to correct how fans were pronouncing their name.

Check out who else has here…

