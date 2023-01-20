Rita Moreno Got 'Turned On' While Filming The Locker Room Scene in '80 For Brady'

Rita Moreno is opening up about one of her favorite scenes to film in 80 For Brady.

The 91-year-old actress, who stars with Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field in the movie, admitted that the particular scene actually turned her on.

During her appearance with her co-starts on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, Rita pointed out that the locker room scene was her favorite.

“I simply want to say that my favorite scene in the movie takes place in the locker room where the guys are — you know, [Rob Gronkowski], all these guys,” she explained, adding that when she “entered the room, and it’s a real locker room, and I swear to God, like, in seconds, I got turned on.”

Rita then revealed that it “not only excited me — I kept grabbing myself! I kept saying to myself, ‘What is wrong with you?’ There’s nothing wrong with that.”

80 For Brady debuts in theaters on February 3. Watch the trailer here!