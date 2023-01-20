Robert Pattinson Wears a Tweed Skirt to Dior's Star-Studded Paris Show - See Every Attendee!

Robert Pattinson made a fashion statement while attending the Dior Homme show at Paris Fashion Week!

The 36-year-old actor wore a tweed skirt while stepping out for the star-studded event on Friday morning (January 20) in Paris, France.

Some of the other attendees included Rob‘s longtime friend Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah, father-son duo David Beckham and Cruz Beckham, BTS members Jimin and J-Hope, and models Naomi Campbell and Karlie Kloss, among others.

Head inside to see all of the stars who attended the fashion show…

Rob just gave a very candid interview in which he talked about dieting, body image issues, deepfakes, and more.

Keep scrolling to see all of the stars who attended the fashion show…

Robert Pattinson

David and Cruz Beckham

Jimin

J-Hope

Naomi Campbell

Adam DiMarco

Arón Piper

Amber Valletta

Karlie Kloss

Eddie Redmayne

Manu Rios

J Balvin

Noah Beck

Younes Bendjima

Gwendoline Christie

Fai Khadra