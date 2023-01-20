Robert Pattinson Wears a Tweed Skirt to Dior's Star-Studded Paris Show - See Every Attendee!
Robert Pattinson made a fashion statement while attending the Dior Homme show at Paris Fashion Week!
The 36-year-old actor wore a tweed skirt while stepping out for the star-studded event on Friday morning (January 20) in Paris, France.
Some of the other attendees included Rob‘s longtime friend Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah, father-son duo David Beckham and Cruz Beckham, BTS members Jimin and J-Hope, and models Naomi Campbell and Karlie Kloss, among others.
Head inside to see all of the stars who attended the fashion show…
Rob just gave a very candid interview in which he talked about dieting, body image issues, deepfakes, and more.
Keep scrolling to see all of the stars who attended the fashion show…
Robert Pattinson
David and Cruz Beckham
Jimin
J-Hope
Naomi Campbell
Adam DiMarco
Arón Piper
Amber Valletta
Karlie Kloss
Eddie Redmayne
Manu Rios
J Balvin
Noah Beck
Younes Bendjima
Gwendoline Christie
Fai Khadra
George Mackay