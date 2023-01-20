Top Stories
Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, & More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Dakota Johnson Shocks Audience with Joke About Armie Hammer & Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

Selena Gomez Shoots Down Drew Taggart Dating Rumors with Rare Statement

Marvel Fans Are Going to Want to See This!

Fri, 20 January 2023 at 3:16 pm

Robert Pattinson Wears a Tweed Skirt to Dior's Star-Studded Paris Show - See Every Attendee!

Robert Pattinson made a fashion statement while attending the Dior Homme show at Paris Fashion Week!

The 36-year-old actor wore a tweed skirt while stepping out for the star-studded event on Friday morning (January 20) in Paris, France.

Some of the other attendees included Rob‘s longtime friend Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah, father-son duo David Beckham and Cruz Beckham, BTS members Jimin and J-Hope, and models Naomi Campbell and Karlie Kloss, among others.

Head inside to see all of the stars who attended the fashion show…

Rob just gave a very candid interview in which he talked about dieting, body image issues, deepfakes, and more.

Keep scrolling to see all of the stars who attended the fashion show…

Photos: Backgrid, Getty
Posted to: Adam DiMarco, Amber Valletta, Arón Piper, Cruz Beckham, David Beckham, Eddie Redmayne, Extended, Fai Khadra, Fashion, George Mackay, Gwendoline Christie, J Balvin, J-Hope, Jimin, Karlie Kloss, Manu Rios, Naomi Campbell, Noah Beck, Robert Pattinson, Younes Bendjima

