Sam Smith Drops 'Gloria' Song, the Title Track of New Album - Read Lyrics & Listen Now!

Sam Smith has released the title song “Gloria” from their new album of the same name!

The 30-year-old singer wrote the song during the pandemic lockdown and then recorded it with the local choir London Voices at the church they attended as a child, St Mary’s Church, Saffron Walden in Essex, a location that traces its roots back to the Middle Ages.

Sam describes the new song as “my queer love hymn, saying life is a song to Gloria, the thing I can’t put a word to. I don’t know if it’s nature or a feminine energy inside me that I’m setting free.”

The Gloria album will be released on January 27. Make sure to watch Sam‘s appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

