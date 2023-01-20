Top Stories
Fri, 20 January 2023 at 12:41 am

Sam Smith Drops 'Gloria' Song, the Title Track of New Album - Read Lyrics & Listen Now!

Sam Smith Drops 'Gloria' Song, the Title Track of New Album - Read Lyrics & Listen Now!

Sam Smith has released the title song “Gloria” from their new album of the same name!

The 30-year-old singer wrote the song during the pandemic lockdown and then recorded it with the local choir London Voices at the church they attended as a child, St Mary’s Church, Saffron Walden in Essex, a location that traces its roots back to the Middle Ages.

Sam describes the new song as “my queer love hymn, saying life is a song to Gloria, the thing I can’t put a word to. I don’t know if it’s nature or a feminine energy inside me that I’m setting free.”

The Gloria album will be released on January 27. Make sure to watch Sam‘s appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

Head inside to listen to the new song and to read the lyrics…

Listen to the song below!

Read the lyrics below!
