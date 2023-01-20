Storm Reid Shares Her Hopes for 'Euphoria' Season Three

Storm Reid is talking Euphoria!

While promoting her new thriller Missing, the 19-year-old actress, who plays Zendaya‘s younger sister Gia in the hit HBO series, revealed her hopes for the upcoming third season.

Click inside to read more…

“Gia, I hope that you get to smile. I hope you get to laugh,” Storm shared with Screenrant. “I hope you get some ice cream or something.”

For the past two seasons, Storm‘s character has witnessed Zendaya‘s character Rue’s battle with addiction, which often includes explosive outbursts.

As for her hopes for season three as a whole, Storm said, “My overarching hope for season three is just more levity, more joy, more grace. I think we have covered the entire spectrum of emotions in Euphoria over the last two seasons, so hopefully season three is a little less heartbreaking.”

As of right now, filming for season three of Euphoria hasn’t started.

After season two concluded, one series regular announced that they would not be coming back for the third season.