The Mindy Project's Xosha Roquemore Lands Major Role in 'Captain America' Movie Starring Anthony Mackie

There’s an exciting addition to the cast of the upcoming movie Captain America: New World Order, which will mark Anthony Mackie‘s first film in the title role.

Xosha Roquemore, best known for her work in The Mindy Project and the movie Precious, will be playing a “key role” in the Marvel movie, according to Deadline.

No details are known about her character and Marvel had no comment on the casting news.

Not much is known about the movie other than Anthony‘s Sam Wilson taking over as Captain America following his graduation into the role in Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Also starring in the movie are Tim Blake Nelson, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly and Shira Haas. The movie will be released in theaters on May 3, 2024.