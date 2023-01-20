'The Mosquito Coast' Will Not Return; Apple TV+ Cancels Series After Two Seasons

The Mosquito Coast is officially over at Apple TV+.

The series, which starred Justin Theroux and Melissa George, has been cancelled after two seasons on the streaming network.

The Mosquito Coast was a prequel to the film of the same name, focusing in on Allie Fox (Theroux), a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist, who uproots his family on a dangerous quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen.

In the latest season, the Foxes were deep into the Guatemalan jungle where they met up with an old friend who had a community of refugees, and its in this spot that a conflict arises between a local drug lord and his family.

During a recent conversation with Paul Theroux, he revealed that if the series had been renewed for another season, it would have “segued into the book itself, and the movie’s search for a utopian community.”

Amid the new cancellation, Apple TV+ has also released a handful of first looks for their upcoming projects.