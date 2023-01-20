Top Stories
Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, &amp; More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Dakota Johnson Shocks Audience with Joke About Armie Hammer &amp; Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

Selena Gomez Shoots Down Drew Taggart Dating Rumors with Rare Statement

Marvel Fans Are Going to Want to See This!

Fri, 20 January 2023 at 3:21 pm

Why Emilia Clarke Won't Watch 'House of the Dragon' After Starring in 'Game of Thrones'

Why Emilia Clarke Won't Watch 'House of the Dragon' After Starring in 'Game of Thrones'

Emilia Clarke was one of the very first stars in the Game of Thrones universe. However, she hasn’t been able to get herself to watch the new spinoff series House of the Dragon.

The 36-year-old Secret Invasion actress played the fiery Daenerys Targaryen in the fantasy series, which you would think would make her ever more excited for House of the Dragon. After all, it’s about her ancestors in the House of Targaryen.

However, she explained that it is just “so weird” for her to even try to watch the show during a recent interview, and her reasoning makes a lot of sense.

Read more to find out why Emilia Clarke can’t watch House of the Dragon…

“It’s too weird. I’m so happy it’s happening. I’m over the moon about all the awards,” Emilia told Variety after outright saying that she won’t watch the show.

“I just can’t do it. It’s so weird. It’s so strange. It’s kind of like someone saying, ‘You want to go to this school reunion that’s not your year? Want to go to that school reunion?’ That’s how it feels. I’m avoiding it,” she continued.

We totally get her reasoning! Do you?

While Emilia isn’t watching House of the Dragon, another Game of Thrones actor sparked rumors about a possible spinoff they would star in.

If you missed it, last year the actress who was originally supposed to play Daenerys before being replaced by Emilia opened up about the change.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, Television

