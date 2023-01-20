Why Emilia Clarke Won't Watch 'House of the Dragon' After Starring in 'Game of Thrones'

Emilia Clarke was one of the very first stars in the Game of Thrones universe. However, she hasn’t been able to get herself to watch the new spinoff series House of the Dragon.

The 36-year-old Secret Invasion actress played the fiery Daenerys Targaryen in the fantasy series, which you would think would make her ever more excited for House of the Dragon. After all, it’s about her ancestors in the House of Targaryen.

However, she explained that it is just “so weird” for her to even try to watch the show during a recent interview, and her reasoning makes a lot of sense.

Read more to find out why Emilia Clarke can’t watch House of the Dragon…

“It’s too weird. I’m so happy it’s happening. I’m over the moon about all the awards,” Emilia told Variety after outright saying that she won’t watch the show.

“I just can’t do it. It’s so weird. It’s so strange. It’s kind of like someone saying, ‘You want to go to this school reunion that’s not your year? Want to go to that school reunion?’ That’s how it feels. I’m avoiding it,” she continued.

We totally get her reasoning! Do you?

