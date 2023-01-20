Will Ronnie & Sammi Ever Make a 'Jersey Shore' Comeback? Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Weighs In

Both Sammi Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro have moved on from their Jersey Shore days, despite being some of the defining members of the pioneering reality TV series. But will they ever return for a new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation?

Sammi skipped out on the reboot of the show from when it was first launched in 2018. Meanwhile, Ronnie took a step back in 2021 to “seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long.”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino weighed in on the chances of either star making a comeback and some other drama related to them and fellow castmates.

Read more to see what The Situation thinks about Ronnie and Sammi returning for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation…

While neither star is guaranteed to return, Mike shared what he thought would need to happen to facilitate the interest behind the scenes.

He told TooFab that for Ronnie it would start with making up with other members of the show.

“He needs to, you know what I mean, and that would be up to him. He needs to have relationships with everyone,” Mike explained.

He continued, “It can’t just be once every couple months. I keep telling him that he needs to keep relationships with the cast and that would remain to be seen and that would be up to him.”

“I hope that he has taken this time off seriously,” the reality star added. “And I’m sure if he is in better place, there might be an opportunity in the future to see him again.”

Regarding Sammi, Mike revealed what he knew about her decision to block Snooki on social media last year.

“I don’t know why Sammi blocked Snooki,” he admitted. “I think she recently blocked her again, to be honest with you.”

Mike noted that Sammi was “happy with her significant other.”

However, he said that she might want to make a comeback. At least, he would in her shoes: “If I was here I would come back and I would tell my story. But I guess that’s also a TBD as well.”

Mike was quick to point out that neither star’s return would be his decision.

Ronnie opened up about returning to the show in late 2021.