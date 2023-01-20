Top Stories
Dakota Johnson Interview Where She Defends Armie Hammer Resurfaces After She Jokes About Him & Cannibalism at Sundance 2023

What Does Kate Middleton Eat? The Princess of Wales' Diet Revealed

Lucy Hale Reveals Age She Lost Her Virginity, Talks Dating Non-Negotiables, & More Big Confessions in Podcast Interview

Charlie Gillespie & Owen Patrick Joyner Get in Shirtless Workout at the Beach with Kenny Ortega

Fri, 20 January 2023 at 8:42 pm

You've Been Pronouncing These Celebrities' Names All Wrong

You've Been Pronouncing These Celebrities' Names All Wrong

Many of our favorite celebrities have super easy, straight forward, and easy to pronounce names.

Others, however, do not.

Saoirse Ronan is probably the first celeb in your mind that you know you say her name wrong. Chiwetel Ejiofor, too.

Never Have I Ever’s Maitreyi Ramakrishnan recently spoke about the mispronunciation of her name.

“Names are so important, and I find that it’s a big part of your identity — it personally is for me. I love my name so, so much. And constantly, I get people saying, ‘Oh, you don’t even know how to say your own name right.’ It’s like, ‘No, no, no, I do. I do know how to say my own name right,’” she shared in a voice note. “Because the reality is, no one knows how to say someone else’s name except for the person themselves, you know? Like, this is my name. I’m sorry, but I get to call the shots here. There is one answer and that answer is my own. There’s no discussion for that.”

As our favorite celebs, we owe it to them to get their names right.

JustJared.com has gathered up a list of 20 celebrities whose names fans have a difficult time pronouncing. After hearing the correct way to say it, you’ll never get it wrong again!

Click inside to see how to actually pronounce your favorite celebrities’ hard to pronounce names…

